Vaccine registration form launches online

Grand County Public Health has launched the online registration form for the COVID-19 vaccine, which will help guide the rollout of the vaccines.

The form, which will help figure out how many people are in each phase and schedule vaccinations for them, can be found at co.grand.co.us/vaccines.

The county is wrapping up Phase 1A and beginning to vaccinate people in Phase 1B part one, including first responders, according to Deputy Director for the Office of Emergency Management Alexis Kimbrough.

Public Health Director Brene Belew-LaDue said at Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting that the county has a total of 722 first responders. Public health’s goal is to vaccinate all first responders by Jan. 15.

Public health is encouraging all residents to fill out the registration form. There is not a timeline for the vaccine rollout.

The county is waiting on additional vaccines from the state as it works through the logistics of distribution, including the second doses that need to start being given Jan. 23.

The state’s Phase 1B is split into two parts, with the first group being health care workers with less direct contact with COVID-19, such as those in the dental field, first responders and people over 70.

Belew-LaDue added that the first group of Phase 1B is quite large — there’s an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 residents over the age of 70 in Grand.

The second group of Phase 1B includes teachers, essential workers, government officials and frontline journalists.

The county has to receive approval from the state to move to the second part of Phase 1B, so there is no timeline for moving to those groups.

Public health and Middle Park Health are the only agencies providing the vaccine at this time.