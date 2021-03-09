Vail, Beaver Creek to stay open an extra week
The extension could go even further should conditions permit
Vail Daily
Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Ski Resort announced that the 2020-21 ski season will be extended through April 11 at Beaver Creek and April 18 at Vail.
The area has received about 80 inches of snow in the last 6 weeks.
The extension could go even further should conditions permit, said Vail spokesperson John Plack.
It won’t be the first time Vail Resorts has shifted the operating dates of its ski areas in recent years. In 2018-19, Breckenridge extended its season by more than a month following good snow conditions. Vail, in 2013, added another weekend to its end-of-season offerings following a big storm.
“The announcement is a way of saying thank you to pass holders and guests for their continued support, for following safety protocols and showing personal responsibility during this unprecedented season, and for helping us open and stay open,” Plack said.
Vail Resorts properties will extend their seasons as follows:
- Beaver Creek Ski Resort – Sunday, April 11, 2021
- Keystone Ski Resort – Sunday, April 11, 2021
- Vail Mountain– Sunday, April 18, 2021
Breckenridge Ski Resort will maintain its season plan to operate through Memorial Day, with a projected closing date of May 31. Crested Butte Mountain Resort plans to close on April 4.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Survey seeks to determine whether COVID-19 migration to ski towns is here to stay
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — As Americans working in big cities saw their jobs transition to remote work when COVID-19 hit, many decided to leave crowded cities for quieter lives in mountain towns.