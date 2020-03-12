Vail Resorts, coroner confirm skier death on Vail Mountain
Vail Resorts announced Wednesday that a 20-year-old man from Leawood, Kansas, has died after a serious incident on Vail Mountain. Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis confirmed the death. The man has been identified as Connor Vande Garde.
“Vail Mountain, Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Beth Howard, vice president and chief operating officer at Vail Mountain, in a Vail Resorts release.
According to Vail Resorts, the man was transported to Vail Health Hospital after ski patrol responded to a skier incident on an intermediate trail in Blue Sky Basin. After further emergency care and evaluation, the male was pronounced deceased.
Support Local Journalism
Your support means a better informed community. Donate today.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.