Vail Resorts plans to open Keystone Resort ‘as early as possible in October’

Vail Resorts announced in a press release Thursday, Aug. 26, it plans to open the ski and ride season at Keystone Resort “as early as possible in October.”

The announcement for Keystone comes with the company’s announcement for opening dates at its 34 North American ski resorts. That includes a planned Nov. 12 date for Vail Resorts’ other Summit County property, Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Vail Resorts said in the press release the company will be able to open Keystone as early as possible in October thanks to recent investments in a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient snowmaking system.

The company plans to open Vail Mountain Nov. 12 and Beaver Creek Resort and Crested Butte Nov. 24.

The company also noted in the press release that Labor Day is the last chance to buy passes at the lowest prices this year. The Epic Pass is currently available for $783, compared to its price of $979 last season.