Vandalization of Williams Fork Fire communication site under investigation
A radio repeater site for the Williams Fork Fire was vandalized last week, jeopardizing the safety of fire crews in the area, according to the US Forest Service.
A Facebook post on the Williams Fork Fire information page shared that a radio repeater site had been vandalized, causing issues with communications.
Repeaters are a tool firefighters use to communicate by radio across distances while working on the fire.
The vandalization is under investigation. Any information about the incident can be shared with the Forest Service via email ARPpublicaffairs@fs.fed.us or leave a message at 970-887-4100.
