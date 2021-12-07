Venture Out Fest brings live music, demos to Winter Park Resort

Winter Park Resort is hosting the annual Venture Out Fest all day Saturday, which will feature the grand opening of the North Face store at the base.

Starting at 9 a.m., guests can experience the mountain slopes in a whole new way with free guided snowshoe, SnoGo, uphill and ski and ride tours, product demos from The North Face and free ski and snowboard demos.

For a unique experience, there will be uphill and ski and ride tours with The North Face athlete Kit Deslauriers, who is the first person to ski seven summits and the first woman to ski Mount Everest.

Additionally, meet the Winter Park Ski Patrol dog team and the Snow Mountain Ranch dog sled team, as well as members of Grand County Search and Rescue.

There will also be a chance to win The North Face gear, valued at $2,000.

Rounding out the day, Pandas & People will perform a free concert at the base, with fireworks planned in the evening.