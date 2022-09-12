Verizon customers in Granby report connectivity issues

A cellphone communications tower stands tall against a bright blue sky with light cirrus clouds.

Granby resident Seth Stern posted to his Facebook page Sunday night about issues he has had with his Verizon service. He wrote that he had no service in Granby for the last three days, and the post’s 30+ comments included several people reiterating Stern’s complaint.

Stern tagged Verizon in his post, and the company responded, asking him to send them a private message. Stern wrote in a message to Sky-Hi that his conversation with Verizon via Facebook Messenger provided little help.

Every Verizon message Stern received seemed automated, he wrote. They included a link to verify his account, which did not work because he has a business account. Stern mentioned the bad connection caused issues for him as he starts his new Granby business, an ax-throwing facility called Troublesome Tomahawks .

A Verizon agent wrote via Facebook Messenger to Sky-Hi that the company is aware of customers experiencing issues in the Granby area and has network teams looking into the situation. They wrote that “depending on the magnitude of the network event and/or the circumstances causing the network event,” updates will be posted on their website.

The agent wrote that the company has no estimated time of repair for the network issues at this time, and provided a link to Verizon’s support page for more information.