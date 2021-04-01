Verizon service out in Grand
A regional Verizon network service outage is affecting many Grand County businesses and residents, including phones at the Fraser Winter Park Police Department.
According to DownDetector, a website that patrols outages nationally, a wide swatch of western Colorado and the Front Range are experiencing the outage. The outage started around noon Thursday.
It’s currently unclear what is causing the outage and how long it will last. Sky-Hi News has reached out to Verizon for more information.
High Country Cellular, a local Verizon stores in Granby and Winter Park, posted it’s aware of the outage and is directing people to report it to Verizon at 1-800-922-0204.
Verizon’s website directs customers to login to their accounts to confirm they are affected by a network outage.
