Vicious Cycle coming to Fraser brewery scene

The owners of Vicious Cycle Brewing in Fraser, Nathan Watts and Rebecca Bierden are eager to open in February.

Sarah Morin / For the Sky-Hi News

For Rebecca Bierden and Nathan Watts, the owners of the new Vicious Cycle Brewing in Fraser, turning their dreams into a reality led to opening a brewery.

It started with inspiration sparked during a trip Bierden took to Antarctica and her realization that fulfilling her own wanderlust was unavoidable.

“While I was (in Antarctica) I met some girls and they had been traveling the world for a couple years,” Bierden said. “They had quit their jobs and sold their cars. I came home from that trip and said to Nathan we have to do this. Let’s do it now while we’re young.”

In 2014 that is exactly what the couple did. They bought a one way ticket to London

and started traveling throughout Europe. In nearly two years of traveling, they

visited every continent and 29 countries.

“While we were traveling, we said when we get back, let’s not go back to our regular lives,” Bierden said. “Let’s open up a brewery.”

As the couple traveled through Cambodia, they came across a shop named Vicious Cycle.

“We were like that should totally be our name,” Bierden said. “We had started traveling because we wanted to get out of the vicious cycle of life, like the mundane.”

Watts had gotten started brewing at home in St. Louis several years before while Bierden was finishing her residency.

“I bought (Nathan) a brewing system for his birthday one year and he fell in love with brewing,” Bierden said. “He did it on the side, kind of like dabbling. We always loved going to breweries.”

When the couple moved to Loveland in 2011, Bierden said it cemented their love for the craft beer scene.

“Nathan (became) really good at home brewing and we both got kind of burnt out of the medical field,” Bierden said.

Watts ultimately graduated from the American Brewers Guild in 2015 and went on to brew beer for Left Hand Brewing and Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, turning his passion into a career.

The entity of Vicious Cycle Brewing began to unfold once the couple returned to the states from their adventures abroad in 2017.

“Our buddy has a condominium up here (in Fraser) and said you should really go look at Fraser,” Watts said.

In 2019, Bierden and Watts purchased the empty lot next to Bank of the West.

“We started construction late 2019,” Watts said.

“And our plan was to open in 2020,” Bierden laughs.

Eager to get the business going despite the pandemic, Watts became the general contractor. Vicious Cycle Brewing began construction with the help of friends, family, neighboring breweries, local subcontractors and the couple’s handy work.

“So we (almost) built everything, except what we needed permits for,” Watts said. “My folks moved from Wisconsin to Colorado and they came up every weekend for almost six months. We just busted it out.”

After many delays, Watts was able to begin brewing beer in January.

“Beer is a living thing, you can’t rush it. It does what it does,” Watts said.

He plans to open with a New England India pale ale, pale ale, Irish red and coffee stout. In the future, look out for more sour and IPA beers.

Vicious Cycle will carry 12 beers on tap at all times. The brewery will have 10 in house beers with two taps reserved for rotating a hard kombucha, gluten free, or an alcohol-reduced beer option.

Phlavor food truck, located next to Vicious Cycle, will be serving Asian cuisine to compliment the craft beer selections.

As Vicious Cycle and Phlavor food truck come to fruition, Fraser is eagerly anticipating the next brewery and food truck combination coming to town. Look out for an opening date in late February. The brewery is currently hiring bartenders.

Vicious Cycle plans to be open 6 days a week, closed on Tuesdays. Mondays will have a designated locals happy hour. For more information, email info@viciouscyclebrewery.com .