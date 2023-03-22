Victims involved in March 19 snowmobile accident in stable condition
Grand County Search and Rescue and other responders assisted victims with life-saving actions
The two victims involved in a snowmobile accident on Corona Road near Winter Park on March 19 are currently in stable condition, but still hospitalized, according to Grand County Search and Rescue. The two victims were in a passenger snowmobile that left the trail and struck a tree about six feet above the ground.
Search and rescue responded to the scene, along with Flight For Life Colorado, Classic Air Medical, Grand County EMS – Mountain Medical Response Team, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, and Grand Adventures Snowmobile and Off-Road Tours.
Both victims suffered serious blunt force trauma injuries; one victim received CPR on site by bystanders, rescuers and flight crew. According to Search and Rescue, the prognosis for the patient who was provided CPR in the field due to their injuries is poor.
“We consider this a life saved by the actions of all the first responders,” Search and Rescue stated.
