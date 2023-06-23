YOUR AD HERE »

VIDEO: Granby Spillway is roaring

The Granby Spillway was almost at peak flow today. The water is rushing down the spillway at about 2,000 cubic feet per second.

Northern Water invited Sky-Hi News to see the spillway’s high flow on June 23.

