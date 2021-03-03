Virtual fundraiser helps Grand Rural Health Network’s programs, services survive during pandemic

This banner honoring the Gratitude for Grand recipients and the 2020 Award for Excellence in Health Service winner will circulate across Grand County over the next few months.

Courtesy Grand County Rural Health Network

Struggling like many other nonprofits to raise support for its programming during a pandemic, the Grand County Rural Health Network addressed statewide restrictions for events by offering a virtual campaign as opposed to the group’s annual fundraiser.

The network’s help has been more in demand than ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began and so many Grand County residents continue to be displaced by the East Troublesome Fire.

Typically in August, the network hosts a large fundraiser at the B Lazy 2 Ranch and Event Center.

The event, Bulls, Boots and BBQ, typical generates $25,000-30,000 between sponsorships and donors attending it. All of that money directly supports the network’s services and programming.

Unable to host the in-person event because of the pandemic, the network shifted into “Gratitude for Grand: Give a High Five for Health.”

According to the network, the concept emerged from staff’s desire to allow community members to show their appreciation for individuals, organizations and businesses that have made a difference to them during COVID-19.

By giving a “High Five” donation, people could select the recipient and personally detail their reasons for giving.

“We knew doing a new virtual fundraiser couldn’t replace the fun folks have at our Bulls, Boots and BBQ event, but we really wanted people in Grand County to be able to give back to those that helped them in some way — whether it was providing physical or mental services, being on the front line to keep essential and retail businesses going, being a first responder, sewing masks to raise funds for food pantries… you get the idea. There are so many awards that were understandably well-deserved,” said Jen Fanning, executive director, in a statement.

Now, it’s being reported the virtual fundraiser netted $10,000 for the network.

“It was amazing to see the incredible sponsor support of our first-ever event and to read the amazing reasons donors wrote for their Gratitude for Grand award recipients,” Fanning continued. “We received numerous responses to the email certificates we sent out to awardees, that receiving the heartfelt award was very touching to many. That, in itself, made our efforts worth it.”

To share the Gratitude for Grand recipients across the county — as well as highlight 2020 Award for Excellence in Health Service winner Grand County Covid-19 Incident Management Team Command Staff — a banner with more than 200 hands and the names of each and every award recipient will circulate throughout the county over the next few months.

Look out for the banner:

• March 1-14 at Fraser Ace Hardware in Fraser

• March 15-28 at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake

• March 29-April 11 at Mind Springs Health in Granby

• April 12-25 at Kremmling Mercantile in Kremmling

• April 26-May 9 at Grand County Rural Health Network in Hot Sulphur Springs

For more about the award winners, go to http://www.gcruralhealth.org/highfive .