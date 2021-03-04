Virtual guides highlight local arts, culture, heritage
The Grand County Tourism Board and its partners have launched several online itineraries for visitors and curious locals alike.
The itineraries highlight historical and cultural hidden gems in Grand County, including Pioneer Village Museum and the old County Clerk’s Office in Grand Lake.
Itineraries include quilt tours, historical sites and museums, liquid art craft distilleries and breweries, craft food establishments, art galleries and heritage events throughout the county.
The current itineraries were crafted by the tourism board, Grand County Economic Development, Grand Lake Historical Society and Town of Fraser. County partners are also encouraged to add others.
For more, go to http://www.visitgrandcounty.com/arts-and-heritage.
