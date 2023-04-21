Visit Rocky Mountain National Park for Earth Day and other April holiday events

A Junior Ranger cookie tree decorating table at Rocky Mountain National Park.

Rocky Mountain National Park/Courtesy photo

Rocky Mountain National Park has several events to help visitors celebrate three end-of-April holidays. National Park Week starts on Earth Day, which is April 22, and National Junior Ranger Day follows a week later on April 29.

The celebrations start with free admission to the park Saturday for Earth Day and the start of National Park Week.

Saturday also features events on the east side of the park at the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., including informational booths, a Junior Ranger discovery activity for kids to earn their Junior Ranger Badge and a trash clean up event.

On National Junior Ranger Day, the west side of the park will have events at the Kawuneeche Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attractions include challenges to see how kids stack up against Rocky’s wildlife, activities to learn about soundscapes and one to earn Junior Ranger Badges.

The Beaver Meadows Visitor Center will have the same events April 29 as it did April 22.