Visitors, locals can sign up for emergency alerts

The Grand County Office of Emergency Management uses the CodeRED Emergency Notification System to send out calls or text messages to inform registered participants about an emergency or disaster affecting Grand County.

The CodeRED system could be used to notify the public about drinking water contamination, evacuation notice, fires, flooding, hazardous materials spills or leaks, and missing persons.

Visitors and locals can also download the CodeRED Mobile Alert app to get notifications straight to their smart phones based on geographic location.

Learn more, sign up for CodeRED or download the app at http://www.co.grand.co.us/193/Sign-Up-for-Emergency-Alerts .