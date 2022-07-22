Voluntary fishing closures continue this week

Temperatures are monitored throughout Colorado's Rivers using temperature loggers. Anchored to the riverbed away from shore using rebar and protective casing, loggers record the temperature every 15 minutes. Data from these loggers are downloaded and reviewed by aquatic biologists at least once a week.

Several days of above-average air temperatures and river temperatures quickly approaching and in some cases exceeding 71 degrees have prompted Colorado Parks and Wildlife to extend and implement new voluntary fishing closures on the Colorado, Eagle and Yampa rivers.

Beginning Wednesday, July 20, Parks and Wildlife is implementing the following voluntary fishing closures in effect until further notice.

Full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Colorado River from Bair Ranch in Glenwood Canyon downstream to the Colorado Highway 13 bridge in Rifle. The full-day fishing closure now applies to the entire stretch of the Colorado River from State Bridge downstream to Rifle.

Full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Eagle River from the Colorado Highway 131 bridge at Wolcott downstream to the confluence with the Colorado River. This extends the current closure from Eagle upstream to Wolcott, and replaces the partial day closure with a full day.

Full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Yampa River from the Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area to the western edge of Steamboat Springs town limits. This is a new closure.

Water temperatures and river flows can fluctuate over the summer, creating dangerous conditions for trout and other fish. When water temperatures reach 70 degrees or above it becomes difficult for fish to survive, even when practicing catch and release. Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologists remind anglers to look fast before they cast this summer and check out conditions related to mandatory and voluntary fishing closures on their website, CPW.state.co.us.

“Closures are a necessary measure to ensure the longevity of fisheries during times of stress on the fish,” said Northwest Regional Manager Travis Black. “The Northwest Region is home to several Gold Medal trout fisheries. Low flows and high temps put the fish at risk, so we are asking everyone to help conserve these valuable resources for today and future generations.”

Additional summer fishing tips include:

Fish early in the morning when water temperatures are cooler.

Bring a thermometer with you to take temperature readings throughout the morning. If temperatures begin to rise it’s time to call it a day.

Take your fishing trip to new heights by fishing in lakes and streams located at higher elevations.

Keep fish submerged when removing the hook, and avoid taking photos to ensure a quick release.

For more information on water conditions contact a local Parks and Wildlife office .