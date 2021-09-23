Volunteering, picnic planned for National Public Lands Day

Saturday is Grand County National Public Lands Day and, along with projects, the community is invited to celebrate with a picnic in the park.

There are five major projects available for volunteers this year varying in levels of skill. Registration is required to participate and can be done online at http://bit.ly/npldgc2021 .

Participants are reminded to bring water, lunch and layers. COVID precautions will be in place.

Following a day of work on Grand County’s public lands, all are invited to a picnic and music at Polhamus Park in Granby. The celebration starts at 4:30 p.m.

Grand County’s is recognized as one of the longest running Public Lands Day in the country.