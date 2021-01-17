Volunteers needed for COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Middle Park Health and its nonprofit, Middle Park Medical Foundation, are seeking volunteers to help run COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Currently, Middle Park Health is working to vaccinate Grand County residents over 70 who have completed the vaccine registration form and have marked the hospital as their primary care provider.
In order to vaccinate everyone, the hospital is planning to host drive-thru vaccine clinics, which require volunteer assistance.
Volunteer duties include directing traffic, directing patients through the stations and handing out and collecting paperwork. Qualified volunteers are also needed to help administer vaccines and observe patients post-vaccine.
All volunteers are required to pass a background check.
Clinics are planned for Jan. 18, Jan. 21, Jan. 25 and Jan. 28 at the Kremmling Fair Grounds and on Jan. 19, Jan. 20, Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 at River Run in Granby. Volunteer shifts will be from noon-5 p.m., with vaccines being administered from 1-5 p.m.
For more information and to sign up to volunteer, email Andy Radzavich at foundation@middleparkhealth.org.
To register for a vaccine, go to co.grand.co.us/vaccine.
