Volunteers needed for Three Lakes Ice Fishing tourney

Destination Granby is looking for volunteers to help run the 34th annual Three Lakes Ice Fishing Contest on Lake Granby, Grand Lake and Shadow Mountain Lake in January.

The contest, which runs from Jan. 28-30 this year, needs help with parking assistance, prize distribution and weigh station attendants on all three days of the event.

Volunteers can sign up for a job and time slot via http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F44ACA92BA2F8C70-3lakes1 .

So far, the Three Lakes contest is booked more than halfway with anglers eager to compete for the prizes.