Voters have through Nov. 16 to check their ballot status and ‘cure’ rejected ballots

A 2020 file photo of the envelope for a Grand County mail-in ballot is pictured. Voters whose ballots were rejected have until the end of Wednesday, Nov. 16 to "cure" their ballot and get it counted.

Amy Golden/Sky-Hi News file photo

As officials at the Grand County clerk and recorder’s office continue to count ballots, several races remain too close to call across the county, including the races for Granby board of trustees and Grand County clerk and recorder. Among the ballots that remain uncounted are 125 rejected ballots, which voters have a chance to be “cured” and counted once the issues with the ballot are resolved.

Voters with rejected ballots have until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to resend, or “cure” their ballots. Anyone who has cast a vote can check their ballot’s status online at Colorado.BallotTrax.net/voter . Voters who didn’t sign their ballot envelope will be sent a letter

along with an affidavit for the voter to fill and sign, according to an FAQ document on the county clerk’s website. If the affidavit is signed and returned by the deadline along with a copy of the voter’s ID, the voter’s ballot will be counted in the final count.

The Colorado secretary of state also uses a system called TXT2Cure, which allows voters to use their mobile phones to resolve problems with their ballots. TXT2Cure can be used by voters to resolve issues related to ballot signatures or if the voter was a first-time voter and failed to enclose a copy of an acceptable form of ID as they were required.

Voters who want to use TXT2Cure need to provide their Voter ID number, which can be found at GoVoteColorado.gov . Once a voter has their ID number, they can text the word “COLORADO” to 28683, click on the link they receive in the text reply and follow the prompted steps to cure their ballot, which may include sending a photo on an acceptable form of ID.