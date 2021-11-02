Voters support Grand Fire mill levy increase

Early election results show residents in the Grand Fire Protection District coming out strong for the department.

With 1,516 ballots counted by 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Grand Fire’s mill levy increase will likely pass with 67.7% support (1,027) and only 32.3% (489) against.

In the middle of a training exercise, Grand Fire Chief Brad White said Tuesday night that it was exciting to see voters carry their support for the department to the ballot box.

“We work with the community a lot, so it’s nice they’re willing to back us up on this,” White said.

The ballot measure would raise mills in the district up to a total of 10, equaling roughly $341,000 annually for capital upgrades, fire prevention and personnel. The cost to residential property owners would be $12.19 per $100,000.

White said the district will prioritize capital projects and replacing old equipment, as well as expanding the department to meet the growing demand.

“We’re looking to prepare for the future and the growth,” White said.