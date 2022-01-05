Warming center opens at West Grand K-8 for stranded travelers
The Kremmling Police Department and the West Grand School district are offering a warming center at the K-8 building in Kremmling for travelers stranded in town.
US Highway 40 between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs will be closed overnight Wednesday due to poor road conditions and low visibility with the heavy snow and winds.
The warming station, located at 715 Kinsey Avenue, will also have restrooms open to the public.
