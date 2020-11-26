Warning: Fire rebuilders should watch out for scams

Members of the Grand County Builders Association gather for a recent meeting.

With so much work needed following the East Troublesome Fire, local homebuilders are warning residents to watch out for scammers posing as legitimate contractors.

To avoid negative experiences, costly mistakes and scams, the Grand County Builders Association suggests doing your research when hiring a professional contractor by following these tips:

• In all of Grand County, projects are required to be permitted and inspected. You should check with the inspection department in your area for complete information and fees.

• Are you able to communicate with the builder? Remember you will be in close contact with them throughout the construction process and afterward as you live in your new home.

• Does the builder have sufficient workers’ compensation and general liability insurance? Do they include a builders’ risk policy? If not, you may be liable for any construction-related accidents on your premises.

• Ask for proof of a current license and/or registration from the Grand County Building Department.

• Have you checked their references — both clients and trade partners?

• Check with the Better Business Bureau for any history of unsatisfied complaints.

• Does the builder have a permanent business location and a good reputation with local banks and suppliers?

Visit http://www.grandcountybuildersassoc.com for more tips and a listing of builders and subcontractors. The office can be reached at 970-346-0177 or by emailing grandcountybuildersassoc@gmail.com.