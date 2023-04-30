Washed Up are the reigning champions in High Altitude Volleyball Challenge
Eight teams faced off at the sixth annual High Altitude Adult Co-ed Volleyball Challenge at the Granby Soccer Dome.
The two-day tournament was held by the Granby Recreation Department on April 13 and April 20, with Washed Up washing out the competition.
Final Tournament Standings
- Washed Up
- Mudflingers
- Let’s PLAY
- Drowsy Water Ranch
- How I Set Your Mother
- Team Mess Around
- Prather
- Spike Town USA
