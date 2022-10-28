 WATCH: Best of Grand 2022 winners video | SkyHiNews.com
WATCH: Best of Grand 2022 winners video

Sky-Hi News Staff

Sky-Hi News announced the winners of its Best of Grand 2022 contest Oct. 25 at a celebratory event in Granby. Watch the video played at the event to announce the winners below and read the e-edition of the magazine here.

Best of Grand
