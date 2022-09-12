Water conservation board will present water plan at Headwaters Center Sept. 15
The Colorado Water Conservation Board, which operates under the state department of natural resources, will present the draft of their 2023 Colorado Water Plan on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Headwaters Center in Winter Park.
Nora Flynn, the board’s agriculture water specialist, will lead the event. Grand County community members are encouraged to attend for a 15-minute presentation followed by discussion and questions.
The water board is accepting public comment on their draft plan until Sept. 30 on engagecwcb.org. The website also has pages where Coloradans can share their water conservation success stories and sign a water conservation pledge.
