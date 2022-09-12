Water conservation board will present water plan at Headwaters Center Sept. 15

The Fraser River runs by Granby on a cloudy day in August.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

The Colorado Water Conservation Board , which operates under the state department of natural resources, will present the draft of their 2023 Colorado Water Plan on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Headwaters Center in Winter Park.

Nora Flynn, the board’s agriculture water specialist, will lead the event. Grand County community members are encouraged to attend for a 15-minute presentation followed by discussion and questions.

The water board is accepting public comment on their draft plan until Sept. 30 on engagecwcb.org . The website also has pages where Coloradans can share their water conservation success stories and sign a water conservation pledge.