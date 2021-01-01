Weak snowpack leads to second Berthoud Pass avy

Grand County first responders were called to another avalanche on Berthoud Pass, the second slide in just one week.

A backcountry recreator reported seeing an avalanche path and tracks headed into the path around 11:30 a.m. Friday on Colorado Mines Peak, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office, Grand County Search and Rescue, Flight for Life and the Winter Park Ski Patrol and avalanche dogs searched the area and cleared it since no victim was found.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center rated avalanche danger in Grand County’s mountains as considerable on Friday. The center cites weaker snowpack than usual leading to higher risks for avalanches.

The slide on Mines Peak is the second on Berthoud Pass this season. An avalanche near First Creek killed a backcountry skier on Dec. 27.

Shortly after search and rescue cleared the avalanche path, crews were called to assist a snowshoer on Berthoud Pass who had gotten stuck in deep snow.