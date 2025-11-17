Mid-November blast of snowy weather arrives
Grand County residents woke up this morning to 1-3 inches of snow on the ground. Snow showers persisted through the morning. Throughout the day, there is 50 percent chance of snow showers. it will be cloudy and moderately breezy with a high near 39. Total daytime snow accumulations of less than a half inch are possible.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but snow and rain showers may persist until Saturday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.