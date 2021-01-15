Webinars to help fire-affected residents navigate insurance claims

When hiring a professional …

The following is a list of things to remember when hiring a professional contractor. Always do your homework and proceed with care.

• In all of Grand County, projects are required to be permitted and You should check with the inspection department in your area for complete information and fees.

• Are you able to communicate with the builder? Remember you will be in close contact with them throughout the construction process and afterward as you live in your new home. Does it feel like a good fit? Will they listen to your needs?

• Does the builder have sufficient Workers’ Compensation and General Liability insurance? Do they include a Builders’ Risk policy? If not, you may be liable for any construction-related accidents on your A reputable contractor should be able to provide insurance certificates and expect you to ask for them.

• Ask for proof of a current license and or registration from the Grand County Building

• Have you checked their references – both clients and trade partners? Ask specific questions about timeliness, communication, follow-through, would they work with them again?

• Check with the Better Business Bureau for any history of unsatisfied

• Does the builder have a permanent business location and a good reputation with local banks and suppliers?

• How long have they been in the building business? It usually takes three to five years to establish a financially sound Will they be around after the construction is complete to service any warranties? What is their standard warranty duration and what is included in that coverage?

• If you get more than one bid, be sure you read through the estimates and are comparing similar scopes of work with comparable materials and Be wary of low bids – the lowest bid is not always the best.

• You should understand your contract and warranties that the builder will provide for the work The contract should outline the scope of the work, the price, and at what points of completion payment is due.

• Be wary of a contractor who wants full or cash payments before the job begins and utilizes high-pressure sales tactics to sign a

• Does the builder utilize a project schedule to assist with the planning process and eliminate surprises?

• Do they exceed state and local codes or simply comply with minimum requirements?

• Do their employees and trade partners participate in continuing education and training programs to assure that they are qualified to perform the work and stay abreast on change industry trends and requirements?

• Have you seen the builder’s work, both completed and in progress? Check for quality of workmanship and materials. Do they have a quality control program in place to assure the best quality job?

• Does the builder have a safety program with associated employee training in place? Not only is this a reflection of professionalism it may result in cost savings to you through reduced insurance

Visit the Grand County Builders Association website, http://www.grandcountybuildersassoc.com for more information and for a complete listing of builders and subcontractors. The office can also be reached at 970-346-0177 or via email at grandcountybuildersassoc@gmail.com