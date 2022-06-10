Help clean up Wolford Mountain Reservoir

Many West Grand businesses are sponsoring a clean-up day at Wolford Mountain Reservoir, offering a gift card raffle for those who participate.

William George/Courtesy Photo

Kremmling’s Wolford Mountain Reservoir recreation area provides plenty of summer opportunities for camping, swimming, boating and more. To keep the clean for residents and visitors, there will a clean-up day tomorrow, Saturday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will start on County Road 224, just past the ATV recreation area.

Attendees who register will be entered in a prize raffle. Approximately 10 raffles per hour start at 9 a.m. The raffle will include 10-15 gift certificates to 20 West Grand businesses, including The Dean West Restaurant, Northwest Ranch Supply, Big Shooters, Kremmling Mercantile and more. The Dean West will additionally offer a free beer coupon for attendees who bring back a bag of trash at the end of the day. Middle Park Meat Wagon will provide a free lunch at their food truck from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trash bags, water and gloves will be provided. Contact Bill George at 970-724-5900 for more info.