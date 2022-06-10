Help clean up Wolford Mountain Reservoir
Kremmling’s Wolford Mountain Reservoir recreation area provides plenty of summer opportunities for camping, swimming, boating and more. To keep the clean for residents and visitors, there will a clean-up day tomorrow, Saturday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will start on County Road 224, just past the ATV recreation area.
Attendees who register will be entered in a prize raffle. Approximately 10 raffles per hour start at 9 a.m. The raffle will include 10-15 gift certificates to 20 West Grand businesses, including The Dean West Restaurant, Northwest Ranch Supply, Big Shooters, Kremmling Mercantile and more. The Dean West will additionally offer a free beer coupon for attendees who bring back a bag of trash at the end of the day. Middle Park Meat Wagon will provide a free lunch at their food truck from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trash bags, water and gloves will be provided. Contact Bill George at 970-724-5900 for more info.
