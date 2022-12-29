Wednesday night storm brings varied snowfall to Grand County

Snow covers rooftops, fields and hillsides after Wednesday brought 3 inches of powder to Granby.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

A storm Wednesday night deposited snow across Grand County, but totals varied. Winter Park Resort received 9 inches overnight and 11 in the last 24 hours, while Granby Ranch only saw 2 inches in the last 24 hours.

Elsewhere in Grand, totals more closely resemble Granby Ranch’s than Winter Park’s. Opensnow reported 24-hour totals this morning of 4 inches at Devil’s Thumb Ranch and YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch’s nordic centers, 3 inches in Grand Lake and Granby, 4 inches in Fraser and Tabernash, 2 inches in Parshall and 1 inch in Kremmling.

The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network reported 3.1 inches near Tabernash and 1 inch northwest of Hot Sulphur Springs as well.

Grand and its ski resorts should be in for more snow this week, with Opensnow’s forecast calling for 1 inch at Winter Park Resort on Friday, followed by snow across the county Saturday — 5 inches at Devil’s Thumb and Grand Lake; 4 inches at Winter Park Resort, Granby Ranch, Snow Mountain Ranch, Tabernash and Fraser; 3 inches in Granby; and 1 inch in Kremmling and Parshall.

The Opensnow forecast calls for 12 inches at Winter Park Resort and 9 inches at Granby Ranch Thursday through Monday, with the most snow expected to fall Saturday and Monday.