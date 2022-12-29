Wednesday night storm brings varied snowfall to Grand County
A storm Wednesday night deposited snow across Grand County, but totals varied. Winter Park Resort received 9 inches overnight and 11 in the last 24 hours, while Granby Ranch only saw 2 inches in the last 24 hours.
Elsewhere in Grand, totals more closely resemble Granby Ranch’s than Winter Park’s. Opensnow reported 24-hour totals this morning of 4 inches at Devil’s Thumb Ranch and YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch’s nordic centers, 3 inches in Grand Lake and Granby, 4 inches in Fraser and Tabernash, 2 inches in Parshall and 1 inch in Kremmling.
The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network reported 3.1 inches near Tabernash and 1 inch northwest of Hot Sulphur Springs as well.
Grand and its ski resorts should be in for more snow this week, with Opensnow’s forecast calling for 1 inch at Winter Park Resort on Friday, followed by snow across the county Saturday — 5 inches at Devil’s Thumb and Grand Lake; 4 inches at Winter Park Resort, Granby Ranch, Snow Mountain Ranch, Tabernash and Fraser; 3 inches in Granby; and 1 inch in Kremmling and Parshall.
The Opensnow forecast calls for 12 inches at Winter Park Resort and 9 inches at Granby Ranch Thursday through Monday, with the most snow expected to fall Saturday and Monday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.