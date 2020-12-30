Weekends at Winter Park Resort booked through March

The Ikon pass reservation system shows all weekends in January as fully booked.

Screenshot

Skiing or riding on the weekends at Winter Park Resort is reserved through March after the resort implemented a reservation system to maintain crowds.

Winter Park Resort introduced the reservation system for season pass holders, including the Ikon Pass, shortly after opening to try to better manage the number of people on the mountain on a daily basis. Daily tickets are limited this winter and need to be prebooked 48 hours in advance.

“We’ve gotten good feedback about the experience on the mountain and our lines are shorter, so I would say it’s an improved experience for people,” said Jen Miller, a resort spokesperson.

Currently, the next available reservation is Jan. 4, and most weekdays are open at the resort. Even though every day on a weekend is booked until March 28, pass holders should keep an eye out because reservations can get canceled.

“We still have availability during the week and as people’s plans change, we have cancellations and we’ve had availability the day of — so people who want to be more spontaneous can check for open reservations heading into the weekend,” Miller explained.

The resort is also suggesting that pass holders cancel any reserved days they know they won’t make as soon as they know it. Too many no-shows on reserved days can result in restricted access for a pass holder.

The resort is also working to open more terrain, which will allow more people to make reservations. On Wednesday, Winter Park had more than 900 acres open and 111 trails open.

Over the previous 48 hours, the resort has received half a foot of snow.