Welfare check on suicidal woman results in car chase and crash on Highway 9

BRECKENRIDGE — A 4-mile stretch of Colorado Highway 9 was shut down for several hours Saturday night after a woman who was reportedly suicidal fled from police and crashed her car.

At about 5 p.m. Saturday, Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a welfare check on woman who was armed with a handgun in the Wildernest neighborhood near Silverthorne, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

County law enforcement agencies began to search for the woman and found that her cellphone was in the Breckenridge area. Deputies who were familiar with the woman suspected she might be at a mine in the French Creek area where she used to work, according to the release. Deputies went to the location and found her car idling at the gate to the mine. As the deputy approached the women’s car, she sped away toward Highway 9.

Colorado State Patrol began pursuing the vehicle before the woman crashed after failing to make the turn at Highway 9 and Swan Mountain Road.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Systemwide Mental Assessment Response Team, which includes a deputy and a mental health clinician, came to the scene of the accident. The team was able to talk with the woman via her cellphone while she remained in her vehicle. Eventually, the woman agreed to leave the handgun in her car and approach the officers. After talking with the officers, the woman began to run back to her car, and officers chased and tackled her before she reached the vehicle.

The woman was taken into protective custody and provided medical services from Summit Fire & EMS, which was already on the scene. The woman was taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center by ambulance.

The incident is under review by the District Attorney’s Office.