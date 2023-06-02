West Grand and Middle Park High School athletes compete at track and field state championships

Thanks to hard work throughout the season, West Grand and Middle Park High School athletes raced and leapt into the Colorado State Track and Field Championships this month. The championships took place from May 18-20 at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. Nearly 300 schools competed in the championships.

In the boys finals, West Grand sophomore Joe Probst jumped to second place in the 110 meter hurdles, with a time of 15.67 seconds. In the girls finals, West Grand junior Lillian Hufford won fourth place in the pole vault finals.

The West Grand boys team also broke a couple school records. In the 4×100 meter preliminaries, the boys broke a record with their time of 44.83, coming in at fourth place. In the 4×100 finals, they earned fifth place with a time of 44.88. In the 4×400 meter preliminaries, they also earned a record-breaking time of 3.35.18. In the 4×200 meter relay finals, they snagged a time of 1.31.63, coming in at third place. In the 4×400 preliminaries they earned a new personal best, with a time of 3.35.18. Then in the 4×400 finals, they got seventh place with a time of 3.36.45.

West Grand results

Joe Probst: Boys 110 meter hurdles finals, second place; 300 meter hurdles preliminaries, 17th place.

Wyatt Howell: Boys 100 meter dash preliminaries, 14th place.

Brayden James: Boys 400 meter dash preliminaries, 14th place.

Lillian Hufford: Girls pole vault finals, fourth place.

Sara Lechman: Girls 100 meter dash preliminaries, 15th place; 200 meter dash preliminaries, 17th place.

Middle Park results

Xavier Martinez: Boys triple jump finals, 14th place.

Peyton Fosha: Girls 400 meter dash preliminaries, 11th place.

For a full list of the boys and girls team results during the 2023 state championships, visit Co.Milesplit.com .