West Grand and Middle Park wrestlers enjoy wins at state championships

West Grand High School wrestler Sage Lechman wins by fall over Evergreen's Sarah Christensen during the State Champions at Ball Arena in Denver on Feb. 17, 2023. Six Grand County athletes competed during the championships.

Chandra Mills/Courtesy Photo

Six Grand County wrestlers represented their schools well at the Colorado High School Activities Association Wrestling State Championships. The championships took place at Ball Arena in Denver from Feb. 16-18.

Athletes Sage Lechman, Joe Probst, Chris Wellington and Wyatt Howell competed for West Grand High School; Ella Quesada and Eli Broady competed for Middle Park High School.

Quesada and Broady each won their first championship round. Probst, Wellington and Howell also each secured a win in the first championship round. Lechman won her first consolation round.

Although the athletes gave it their best effort, no one from Middle Park or West Grand high schools advanced to the final championship round.

Middle Park High School wrestler Eli Broady wins by fall over Mullen’s Oliver Scelza at the state championships on Feb. 16.

Rebecca Quesada/Courtesy Photo

Results of the state championships

West Grand

Sage Lechman scored 3 team points (weight class 140).

Championship round 1: Abbigail Smith (Poudre) won by fall over Sage Lechman in 3:30.

Consolation round 1: Sage Lechman won by fall over Sarah Christensen (Evergreen) in 1:41.

Consolation round 2: Kacey Walck (North Fork High School) won by fall over Sage Lechman in 2:55.

Joe Probst scored 2 team points (weight class 144-2A).

Championship round 1: Joe Probst won by decision over Abel Flowers (Buena Vista) 10-8.

Quarterfinal: Samuel Meisner (Wray) won by fall over Joe Probst in 1:02.

Consolation round 2: Aaron Valadez (Center) won by decision over Joe Probst 9-2.

Wyatt Howell scored 4 team points (weight class 165-2A).

Championship round 1: Wyatt Howell won by fall over Lochlan Osborne (Lyons) in 1:15.

Quarterfinal: Skeater Baker (Crowley County) won by fall over Wyatt Howell in 3:05.

Consolation round 2: Jesus Valadez (Center) 31-10 won by decision over Wyatt Howell 7-5.

Chris Wellington scored 2 team points (weight class 175-2A).

Championship round 1: Chris Wellington won by decision over Jaxon Martinez (Monte Vista) 3-1.

Quarterfinal: Cole Dainty-Guilfoyle (Mancos) won by fall over Chris Wellington in 0:59.

Consolation round 2: Andrew Kaus (Merino) won by decision over Chris Wellington 9-4.

Middle Park

Ella Quesada scored 2 team points (weight class 115).

Championship round 1: Ella Quesada won by decision over Haylee Hancock (Lamar) 5-0.

Quarterfinal: Mia Hargrove (Discovery Canyon) won by decision over Ella Quesada 5-2.

Consolation round 2: Ivey McAlhany (John Mall) won by decision over Ella Quesada 3-1.

Eli Broady scored 4 team points (weight class 190-3A).