West Grand announces graduation plans
West Grand High School will hold its graduation for the Class of 2021 at 10 a.m. May 29 at the football stadium.
This year, the celebration will start with the senior slideshow, according to an announcement from the school. Seniors and their immediate families will have a private viewing of the slideshow, while other guests will be able to watch the broadcast outside.
The graduate processional will follow the slideshow and the rest of the ceremony will take place outside.
All are invited to join the school at the football stadium for graduation. The event will be live streamed as well.
To conclude the ceremony, the graduates will parade down US Highway 40, starting at around noon.
In the case of inclement weather, the graduation ceremony will be moved to the gymnasium. It will be first come, first served for seating after graduates and their families.
Middle Park High School’s graduation ceremony will take place 10 a.m. May 29 with its own parade for students as well.
