West Grand spirit team, reigning state champ, returns to defend title

The West Grand spirit team performs during halftime of the Mustangs football game vs. Calhan earlier this year in Kremmling. The Mustangs spirit team won the Class 2A poms state championship last year and are on their way to state Friday to defend their title.

Eli Pace / Sky-Hi News

West Grand High School’s cheer team is headed to state to defend their title Friday.

The community is invited to join in on cheering on the reigning 2A State Pom Champions as they head back to the state competition. There will be a sendoff for them at 10:45 a.m. Friday.

The parade will begin at the high school, pass by the K-8 building and finish by going down Highway 9.