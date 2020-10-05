West Grand cross country closes regular season strong as Mustangs look to regionals

Allura Luna, Sammie Westfahl, Joy Hast

Courtesy Heather Westfahl

While the 2020 cross country season has been shorter than usual, West Grand has been fortunate to run six regular season races with the Mustangs’ final meet Saturday in Steamboat.

It was West Grand’s first race on the Howelsen Hill course, and Saturday’s run included six schools, as West Grand and Soroco competed against four Class 4A schools and did well.

This year, there must be at least four runners to score as a team, and the boys and girls teams both had three on Saturday, so they didn’t get to record team scores.

Despite not having a team score, the girls ran a strong race, as Sammie Westfahl finished in 21 minutes, 36, seconds — less than a minute behind the leader — to place seventh.

Also, West Grand’s Allura Luna finished in 21:53 to take 10th, and Joy Hast finished in 22:28 placing 13th. The course was similar in elevation to Meeker, but each girl ran more than a minute faster than her time in Meeker.

Their times were also within a minute or less of the ones they posted in Delta earlier this season, which is a good sign with the girls about run in Delta again on Friday for regionals.

For the boys race, Quinten Fletcher set a new season and career personal record Saturday by taking 1:30 off his fastest time this season and finishing in 22:54.

At the same time, Galen Wilkinson had another strong race and finished in 20 minutes flat to take 19th while Henry Westfahl finished in 20:25 placing 26th.

The boys race spread out a little quicker than the girls, and a bottleneck on the course wasn’t as much of an issue for them. The two boys who also ran in Delta earlier this season were within 45 seconds of their times there, which has the boys excited to run at regionals this Friday as well.

The Class 2A Region 4 cross country races will be in Delta at Confluence Park beginning at noon Friday. The regional race determines who qualifies for state.