West Grand establishes girls wrestling team

Girls wrestling is now an official sport at West Grand High School.

The school board approved establishing the sport in a 3-2 vote on Nov. 30. The vote took place as part of the overarching consent agenda before newly elected school board members were sworn in.

Rebecca Guthrie, Jessica Smiley and Rhonda Shearer voted yes on the consent agenda, with Stuart Heller and Shorty Lemon opposing. Shawn Lechman and Mitch Lockhart abstained, as they help set up the program and will be coach and assistant coach for the team.

Before the vote, Lechman explained that a number of students brought the idea for the girls wrestling team forward to the school. Those girls spoke to the board about their interest in wrestling for West Grand and expressed their excitement to get started.

A Colorado High School Activities Association sanctioned sport, girls wrestling season runs from the beginning of December through February. Lechman said West Grand was slightly behind the curve with scheduling, but that CHSAA representatives said they were willing to work with the school to get the program up and running.

Establishing girls wrestling will cost about $3,000, mainly due to transportation costs, but Lechman added that a number of donations have already come in to support the program.

Because coach certification was free, Lechman and Lockhart were already certified as girls wrestling coaches. The season is now underway.