West Grand girls move on, Middle Park boys bow out in first round of state basketball tournament

Sophomore Taylor Martinson drives towards the basket Feb. 21 against Vail Christian in the first round of the Colorado 2A Girls State Basketball Championships.

Emmylou Harmon/Courtesy photo

The West Grand girls basketball team took care of business in the first round of the Colorado 2A State Championships against Vail Christian, defeating the Saints 39-20 at home Tuesday. The Middle Park boys also qualified for the state tournament, but lost on the road to Pueblo Central 94-47.

Sophomore Sage Wheatley led the Mustangs in scoring with 17 points on 5-for-18 from the field and 3-of-12 beyond the arc. Sophomore Sara Lechman led the team in rebounds with 12 and steals with four while contributing three points to the Mustang’s victory.

In the district semifinals , West Grand will face the Rangely Panthers, who hold the one seed in the district. The teams met in Kremmling on Jan. 28, and Rangely won 42-30. Friday’s game will be played at 3 p.m. at a neutral site — De Beque High School in De Beque.

If the Mustangs make it past the Panthers, they will play the winner of the 6 p.m. game between Hayden and Plateau Valley in the district championship on Saturday at 1 p.m. A loss puts them in the third-place game Saturday at 10 a.m.

The district winner will head to the quarterfinals of the 2A girls state championship.

The Middle Park boys entered the 4A state tournament as the 21 seed and traveled to Pueblo Central High School for a first-round matchup with the 12-seed Wildcats. Five players putting up double-digit point totals, with freshman LaDamien Davis leading the way with 21, helped Pueblo Central double up the Panthers.

Middle Park finished its season 16-8 overall with a 9-1 league record, earning them second in the Frontier league behind Fort Lupton. The Panthers went undefeated in eight games at home this season.