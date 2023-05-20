West Grand High School announces commencement ceremony

On May 27, West Grand High School seniors will toss their graduation caps into the air to signal beginning a new chapter in their lives. The school district invites the public to attend the commencement ceremony and celebrate the seniors for their accomplishments over the past four years.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the West Grand High School gymnasium. The graduation will also be live streamed on the West Grand High School YouTube channel.

“We are incredibly proud of the WGHS Class of 2023 and look forward to celebrating their graduation as a community,” principal Jennifer Hooks wrote.