West Grand High School: come celebrate our graduates on Saturday

West Grand High School's welcomes everyone to its graduation ceremony Saturday.

West Grand High School is pleased to announce the commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. for the graduating Class of 2022. Graduation will be held at the West Grand High School gymnasium.

We invite everyone to join us in the gymnasium for graduation. We will also livestream the event for those who cannot attend in person via our West Grand School District media. Concluding the ceremony, help us celebrate and send off the Class of 2022 with a car parade lining U.S. Highway 40, tentatively starting at noon.

We are proud of the West Grand class of 2022 and look forward to celebrating their graduation.

Elizabeth Bauer

West Grand High School principal and West Grand School District superintendent