West Grand High School junior wins trip to Washington
West Grand High School junior Lillian Hufford won the 2023 Mountain Parks Electric energy-related essay contest. Her first-place essay was on energy conservation. Mountain Parks awarded Hufford with an all-expenses paid youth tour to Washington, D.C. On the tour, will Hufford join 1,700 other students from across the U.S. to learn about the electric industry.
The students will also meet legislators and members of Congress, visit Arlington National Cemetery and the Library of Congress, take a trip to the Gettysburg Battlefield, and stroll through the museums and monuments near the National Mall. The trip will allow students like Hufford opportunities to create new friendships and get a jumpstart on their careers.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.