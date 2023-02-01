West Grand High School junior wins trip to Washington

In January, West Grand High School junior Lillian Hufford won 1st place in Mountain Parks Electric's essay contest, earning an all expenses paid leadership trip to Washington DC.

Andrew Mericle/Courtesy Photo

West Grand High School junior Lillian Hufford won the 2023 Mountain Parks Electric energy-related essay contest. Her first-place essay was on energy conservation. Mountain Parks awarded Hufford with an all-expenses paid youth tour to Washington, D.C. On the tour, will Hufford join 1,700 other students from across the U.S. to learn about the electric industry.

The students will also meet legislators and members of Congress, visit Arlington National Cemetery and the Library of Congress, take a trip to the Gettysburg Battlefield, and stroll through the museums and monuments near the National Mall. The trip will allow students like Hufford opportunities to create new friendships and get a jumpstart on their careers.