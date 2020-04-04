West Grand High School lights up stadium to support students

The lights at West Grand High School's stadium light up for 30 minutes to show support for students Friday night in Kremmling.

West Grand High School Facebook post

On Friday, West Grand High School turned on its stadium lights as a way to show solidarity with students.

From 8:30-9 p.m. Friday, the school turned on the stadium lights for 30 minutes to symbolize the 30 days of mandated closures. The high school said it was a way to let students know that their teachers and staff are still supporting them.

“The school buildings may be closed, the fields and courts empty, the stadiums quiet, but that does not mean we have forgotten the reason why we are here — our students,” said the high school’s Facebook post. “The students are the heartbeat of our schools. We support them, miss them and can’t wait to see them again.”

According to the Colorado High School Activities Association, more than 70 schools and school districts across the state have joined the #BeTheLightCO trend. West Grand School District, like all districts in the state, has converted over to online learning and will continue to do so through at least April 30.

“The lights are bright, but not as bright as our kids!” said the high school’s Facebook post.