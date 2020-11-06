West Grand High School moves to remote learning due to possible COVID-19
Both a staff member and student at West Grand High School have been presumed positive with COVID-19, and classes will be moving online.
Following public health guidance, those who have been in close contact with either of those people will be asked to quarantine until test results are final. This comes after a group of students and staff quarantined earlier this week after being exposed to a COVID-19 case.
West Grand will move to remote learning Monday to continue through Nov. 19. This quarantine will suspend athletic and extracurricular activities until further notice.
The school plans to return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30. Students will be able to order breakfast and lunch during the remote learning.
Grand County has seen 31 COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.
