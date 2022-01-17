West Grand High School switches to remote classes

Citing staffing concerns and the high rate of illness, West Grand High School will switch to all remote learning for the remainder of the week.

In a letter to the district on Monday, Interim Superintendent Liz Bauer explained 30% of students are out of class for various illnesses, as well as a number of staff, rendering the school unable to cover all of the classrooms.

Classes will move online beginning Tuesday and after school activities on Monday and Tuesday are canceled. High school students will return to in-person learning on Jan. 24.

West Grand K-8 classes remain in-person, though Bauer said the district continues to monitor those classes as well.

Bauer urged people to stay home if they are feeling unwell.