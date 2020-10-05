West Grand High School to remain in remote learning through Oct. 14

West Grand School District has two confirmed COVID-19 cases among students after the district was notified of a possible exposure and moved to remote learning last Thursday.

After the test results came back, two students at West Grand High School were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a joint news release issued by the district and Grand County Public Health.

As a result of the positive tests, West Grand High School will remain in remote learning through Oct. 14 with a tentative plan to return to in-person learning on Oct. 15.

The football team’s season-opener Oct. 9 vs. Norwood has been canceled as well. School officials said they are making adjustments to the schedule and will provide updates as information becomes available.

Because of the circumstances of the infections, the release said the two cases do not meet the criteria for a school outbreak, and each case was interviewed by the county health department.

As part of the process, West Grand School District and GCPH have laid out the following guidelines:

● The people diagnosed are being kept home from school until they are no longer infectious.

● The people’s mask use, social distancing, and activities while infectious were assessed.

● The people who were identified as close contacts of the persons with COVID-19 have been instructed to stay home from school for 14 days after the date of exposure. This is called quarantine.

● The quarantine only applies to students or staff who were identified and notified by GCPH, not household members.

• Grand County Public Health individually notified all close contacts of quarantine and testing information on Oct. 2. All students and staff of West Grand High School should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 even if they are not identified as a close contact.

If your child develops symptoms consistent with COVID-19, follow these isolation instructions:

● Notify your doctor to discuss having your child tested.

● Keep your child home from school and avoid other activities around other people.

● Notify the school.

● Seek medical care and testing for COVID-19, calling your doctor before you show up.