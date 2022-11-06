West Grand High School turns spooky
The West Grand High School sophomore class held a spooktacular Haunted House for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 29. The haunting featured different levels. Self-identified scaredy cats could take a more mellow route through the school, and fearless customers could get the full experience. Darkened classrooms turned into chambers of terror as ghouls and goblins jumped out from the shadows. In the school’s shop, masked figures revved up chain saws, and bloodied patients in wheelchairs haunted a hospital room. There were also plenty of fun things to do for kids in the next room, including bobbing for apples, playing games and getting their faces painted. Those curious about what their future held could also get their palms or tarot cards reads by the resident psychic.
