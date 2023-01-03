West Grand high schoolers prepare for life after graduation

Intern of the Month and West Grand senior Brayden James is interning at Middle Park Health's rehabilitation facility in Kremmling.

Andrew Mericle/Courtesy Photo

West Grand High School’s interns have finished an accomplished fall semester.

November’s Intern of the Month is senior Brayden James, who has be learning about physical therapy at Middle Park Health’s Kremmling Rehabilitation Facility. James is under the supervision of lead physical therapist Dr. Jacob Bauer three times a week, where he interacts with patients, and helps them with different techniques to heal injuries or ailments. James runs cross-country, which sparked his interest in physical therapy and learning more how the human body works. He appreciates how physical therapists like Bauer help athletes recover from injuries. He said that seeing patients is his favorite part of the internship.

December’s Intern of the Month is senior Ollie Bergman, who is learning the electrical trade with Grand Power, a family-owned electrical contractor in Kremmling. Bergman decided to pursue the internship because he is interested in becoming an electrician and wanted to get some hands-on training before he entered the field. Under the supervision of Bryan Klotz, Bergman has traveled throughout Grand and Summit county, learning the responsibilities of a residential electrician.

West Grand December Intern of the Month senior Ollie Bergman talks with senior Carly Kellen about his electrical internship with Grand Power.

Three recent West Grand graduates also took time out of their winter break to teach high school students about their university experiences. Jesus Dominguez, who graduated as salutatorian in 2021, is a second-years honors finance student at the University of Arizona. Emily Osborne graduated in 2022 and is studying marine biology at Oregon State University. Alex Bergmann graduated in 2022 and is studying business at Russell Sage College with a major in accounting and a double minor in business management and marketing. All three shared about their college experiences with students at the high school.