West Grand High School’s Intern of the Month helps animals in veterinary office

West Grand High School senior Morgan Nelson is February's intern of the month. She assists Dr. Mike Brooks in Granby as a veterinary intern.

Andrew Mericle/Courtesy Photo

West Grand High School recognized senior Morgan Nelson as February’s Intern of the Month.

She works as a veterinary intern for Dr. Mike Brooks in Granby, and hopes to one day enter the field herself. Nelson said her love for animals and interest in medicine prompted her to pursue the veterinary field, during an interview with senior Carly Kellen.

Nelson also introduced Kellen to her own horses and donkeys that she takes care of, who were happy to share the spotlight during the interview.